Putin offers 'sincere support' to Trump after positive COVID-19 test | 02 Oct 2020 | Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his "sincere support in this difficult moment" to President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump after the two tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday. The Kremlin says Putin sent Trump a telegram saying that his "inherent vitality, good spirits and optimism" will help him cope. Putin wasn't the only international well-wisher for the first couple. Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he and his wife, Sara, "are thinking of President Donald Trump and First lady Melania Trump and wish our friend a full and speedy recovery."