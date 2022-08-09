Putin salutes restoration of WWII monument in Donbass --The Saur-Mogila memorial to Soviet soldiers who defeated the Nazis was damaged in 2014 fighting | 8 Sept 2022 | Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday praised the newly completed restoration of Saur-Mogila, a memorial to the 1943 Soviet liberation of Donbass from Nazi Germany. The monument had been damaged by Ukrainian shelling during the 2014 battles with the militia of the Donetsk People's Republic. "It is gratifying to know that this majestic complex has been restored with the utmost care," Putin said in a video message recorded at the Kremlin, noting that its original obelisk and bas-relief have been complemented with an addition commemorating the "modern generation of heroes."