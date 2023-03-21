Putin-Xi meeting kicks off in Moscow | 20 March 2023 | Russian President Vladimir Putin is holding informal talks with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping as part of the latter's three-day visit to Moscow. The leaders will discuss key global issues and relations between the two countries. Putin and Xi are expected to conclude the portion of the trip devoted to negotiations on Tuesday by signing a statement on deepening bilateral relations and expanding economic ties. This week marks the first time the Chinese leader has traveled to Russia since Moscow launched its military offensive in Ukraine, although the two presidents have been in frequent contact.