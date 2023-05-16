The Putrid Underbelly of Woke Capitalism By CLG Founder Michael Rectenwald, Ph.D. | 16 May 2023 | How is that nearly all major corporate heads and influential members of society have simultaneously gone woke? Could it be that whoever controlled Jeffrey Epstein sets the agenda through the use of blackmail, directing these corporate heads and other leaders to convert to wokeness, while steering their philanthropy to designated ends, including the funding of critical race theory and the LGBTQIA+ agenda? In other words, is our capitalist class controlled by whoever oversaw Epstein's thirty-year entrapment operation?