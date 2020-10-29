Q3 GDP: US economic activity rose at a record 33.1% annualized pace after pandemic-induced slump | 29 Oct 2020 | U.S. economic activity surged at a record clip for the July through September period, as an initial easing of virus-related lockdowns allowed business activity to return after a historic slump. The Bureau of Economic Analysis released its advance print on third-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) at 8:30 a.m. ET on Thursday. Here is the main metric from the report, compared to consensus estimates compiled by Bloomberg: 3Q GDP, annualized quarter-over-quarter: 33.1% vs. 32.0% expected, -31.4% in the second quarter... Prior to the pandemic period, the largest-ever quarterly rise in GDP had been a 16.7% annualized increase in 1950.