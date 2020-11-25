Qantas Airways CEO Says COVID Vaccination Will Be Mandatory for Travel --'We will ask people to have a vaccination before they can get on the aircraft.' | 23 Nov 2020 | The CEO of Qantas says that the COVID-19 vaccine will be mandatory for anyone boarding his flights and that this will become the norm for all international travel. "We are looking at changing our terms and conditions to say, for international travelers, that we will ask people to have a vaccination before they can get on the aircraft," said Alan Joyce. "I think that's going to be a common thing talking to my colleagues in other airlines around the globe," he told Australian news program A Current Affair. Qantas will only resume flights to the US and the UK once a jab comes to market. As we previously reported, airlines across the world are likely to introduce similar measures once the coronavirus vaccine is widely available.