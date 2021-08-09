Qantas COVID-19 vaccine rules: Alan Joyce reaffirms airline will ban unvaccinated passengers from international flights | 8 Sept 2021 | Qantas chief executive Alan Joyce has reiterated that the airline will ban unvaccinated passengers from international flights when borders reopen and hopes this will happen in December. Speaking to the Trans-Tasman Business Circle in the latest in a series on vaccination, Mr Joyce said the airline would introduce a policy that would require proof of vaccination before flying. "Qantas will have a policy that internationally we'll only be carrying vaccinated passengers," he said. "...We're hoping that can happen by Christmas."