Quadruple-vaccinated Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont tests positive for COVID-19 | 8 April 2022 | Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday and is not experiencing any symptoms, according to his communications director. Lamont, 68, received his second booster shot on March 31. He tested positive in the morning after taking a regularly-scheduled rapid self-test. The infection was confirmed with a second rapid self-test and the governor is currently awaiting results from a PCR test, spokesperson Max Reiss said. Lamont, a Democrat, plans to isolate at the governor's residence in Hartford for the next five days and will not attend any in-person events or meetings, his office said. [It's time to admit that COVID-19 is manifestly a pandemic of the vaccinated.]