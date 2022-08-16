Quadruple-vaccinated Jill Biden tests positive for COVID-19 | 16 Aug 2022 | Jill Biden has tested positive for the coronavirus, her office announced Tuesday. The diagnosis comes after her husband, Joe Biden, recently tested positive for COVID-19 twice. "The First Lady is double-vaccinated, twice boosted, and only experiencing mild symptoms," her communications director, Elizabeth Alexander, said in a statement. "She has been prescribed a course of Paxlovid and, following CDC guidance, will isolate from others for at least five days."