Quadruple-vaccinated Joe Biden tests positive for COVID-19

Joe Biden tests positive for COVID-19 --White House says Biden has COVID-19 | 21 July 2022 | Joe Biden has tested positive for COVID-19, the White House said on Thursday. "This morning, President [sic] Biden tested positive for COVID-19," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a written statement. "He is fully vaccinated and twice boosted and experiencing very mild symptoms. He has begun taking Paxlovid. Consistent with CDC guidelines, he will isolate at the White House and will continue to carry out all of his duties fully during that time." Per standard protocol for any positive case at the White House, the White House Medical Unit will inform all close contacts of the president during the day Thursday, including any members of Congress and any members of the press who interacted with Biden during his travel Wednesday, the earlier White House statement added.