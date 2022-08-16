Quadruple-vaccinated Pentagon boss gets Covid again --Quadruple-jabbed Lloyd Austin tests positive again but won't reconsider vaccine mandate | 15 Aug 2022 | U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has tested positive for Covid-19 and is continuing to work from home while experiencing "mild symptoms," he said in a statement released on Monday. The 69-year-old retired general had a bout with Covid in January, after receiving two vaccines and two boosters, but has not changed his mind on the Pentagon's jab mandate for all members of the US military. "Now, as in January, my doctor told me that my fully vaccinated status, including two booster shots, is why my symptoms are less severe than would otherwise be the case," Austin said in his statement. Austin also noted that his last in-person contact with Joe Biden was on July 29.