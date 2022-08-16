Quadruple-vaxxed Pfizer CEO gets Covid-19 | 15 Aug 2022 | The CEO of Pfizer has tested positive for Covid-19, he revealed in a series of tweets on Monday. The drug giant's chief executive added that he was taking his company's antiviral, Paxlovid, slipping in some free advertising for the pill. "We have come so far in our efforts to battle this disease that I am confident I will have a speedy recovery," Albert Bourla tweeted, praising his employees for their efforts. While Paxlovid was approved last month on an emergency-use basis to treat vaccinated individuals with Covid-19 symptoms, Pfizer's own data warns its ability to fight the virus in vaccinated patients is negligible at best.