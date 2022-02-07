Quarter of voters say they may soon have to take up arms against the government, poll says | 1 July 2022 | More than one in four Americans have so much disdain for the government that they believe it may be necessary "at some point soon for citizens to take up arms against the government," according to a new poll from the University of Chicago's Institute of Politics. Just days before Independence Day, the poll shows that 28% of voters hold such a belief, including one in three Republicans, roughly one in three independents and one in five Democrats. A majority of Americans also said the government is "corrupt and rigged against everyday people like me," including two-thirds of Republicans and independents, and about half of Democrats.