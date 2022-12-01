Quebec commission proposes bold new approach to protect academic freedom from woke mobs By Christopher Dummitt and Zachary Patterson | 20 Dec 2021 | (Opinion) Anyone in Canada who retains even a glimmer of hope that universities can return to being bastions of free thought and academic freedom should watch Quebec, where a commission of inquiry spent the summer and autumn hearing from witnesses and conducting research into the sorry state of post-secondary education in the province. It collected tales of students attempting to get professors fired for saying the wrong word, of cancelled lectures and of intimidation. None of this should come as a surprise to those who follow university affairs -- or the current culture wars in general... What's new in Quebec, though, is that the Independent Scientific and Technical Commission on the Recognition of Academic Freedom in Universities is recommending strong action to turn the tide against reactionary mobs. The commission set out five recommendations and made five informed "opinions" based on its research. The recommendations likely don't go far enough -- and much will depend on how they are implemented -- but they are the best hope Canada has for a renaissance of academic freedom.