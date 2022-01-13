Quebec judge takes away father's visitation rights to his kids because he's unvaccinated --The children's mother labeled the man 'anti-vaccine' and a conspiracy theorist' after he asked for additional visitation during Christmas, which the judged noted in his decision. | 13 Jan 2022 | A Quebec father had his visitation rights temporarily suspended after the mother told a judge he is "anti-vaccine" and posts "conspiracy" theories on social media. Judge Jean-Sébastien Vaillancourt of the Superior Court for the District of Montreal handed down a ruling on December 23 that "temporarily" barred a Quebec father from visiting his three children, ages 12, 4, and 7 months, because he is "unvaccinated" and makes social media posts that express opposition to Quebec's tyrannical so-called public health measures. According to the National Post, the father had petitioned the judge for an additional visitation day over the Christmas holidays with his 12-year-old, at which point the mother told the judge that the request should be denied as she "recently" learned the man was unvaccinated and, according to the judgment, a "conspiracy theorist" and “anti-vaccine."