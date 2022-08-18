Because shots one through four worked so well: Quebec will offer 5th dose of COVID-19 vaccine to all adults as of Aug. 29 | 16 Aug 2022 | With the upcoming school year and the return to work looming for many Quebecers, the province is launching a new COVID-19 vaccination campaign. In his first appearance at a COVID-19 news conference in six months, Premier François Legault said life is almost back to normal thanks to the vaccine. He's urging people who have not had a dose in the past five months or more to get another shot. Quebecers aged 75 and over can make an appointment to get a fifth dose against the virus as of today. Health personnel are also allowed to take advantage of this priority period. Those over the age of 60 can book their appointment starting Monday, along with those 12 and older who have health conditions making them especially vulnerable to COVID-19. Anyone who is over the age of 18 will be able to book their shot starting Aug. 29.