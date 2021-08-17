Quinnipiac threatens fines up to $2,275, loss of Wi-Fi for students without COVID-19 vaccines | 17 Aug 2021 | (Hamden, CT) In an email sent Monday to about 600 students who have not provided proof of COVID-19 vaccination to the school, Quinnipiac University threatened hefty fines and loss of privileges for anyone who is not fully immunized by Sept. 14. According to the email, fines will start at $100 a week and increase from there, maxing out at $2,275 over the course of the fall semester. Additionally, unvaccinated students must underdog weekly testing or face an additional $100 weekly fine. They will also lose access to the Quinnipiac network and to campus Wi-Fi.