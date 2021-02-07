Rabbi Stabbed Outside Shaloh House Synagogue in Brighton; Suspect Is in Custody | 1 July 2021 | A rabbi is recovering at Boston Medical Center after he was stabbed eight times outside a Brighton synagogue Thursday afternoon. Boston Police were called to Shaloh House on Chestnut Hill Avenue around 1 p.m after Rabbi Shlomo Noginski was attacked by a man outside the building. Noginski was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police have arrested 24-year-old Khaled Awad in connection to the stabbing.