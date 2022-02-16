'Racial Justice' Socialist Activist Quintez Brown Accused of Attempted Murder, Shooting at Louisville Mayoral Candidate | 15 Feb 2022 | Quintez Brown, a self-proclaimed racial justice activist working for "the total liberation and unification of Africa under scientific socialism," has been charged in shooting Louisville, Kentucky, Mayoral candidate Craig Greenberg's office, with bullets narrowly missing Greenberg on Monday. On Tuesday, Brown pleaded not guilty to the charges. "Quintez Brown, 21, was charged with attempted murder and four counts of wanton endangerment after Greenberg was shot at in his campaign headquarters Monday morning in Butchertown, LMPD spokeswoman Elizabeth Ruoff said late Monday," the Courier Journal reported.