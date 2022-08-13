Racine, Wisconsin, Used Illegal Mobile Voting Sites in Recent Primary - Same District Where Corrupt GOP Speaker Robin Vos Won By 260 Votes | 13 Aug 2022 | The Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty filed a complaint with the Wisconsin Elections Commission against the City Clerk of Racine for its use of mobile sites in the latest primary. This is the same primary that Robin Voss squeaked out a win by only 260 votes. The city of Racine's use of mobile sites violates state law directives regarding absentee ballots according to the Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty (WILL) which filed a complaint with the Wisconsin Elections Commission (WEC) against the City Clerk of Racine for employing mobile voting sites throughout the community. The complaint, filed on behalf of a Racine voter, urges WEC to direct Racine to comply with applicable state laws that prevent mobile voting sites and ensure that the sites selected do not confer a partisan advantage.