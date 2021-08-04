Racist graffiti in Michigan dorm written by Black student - report --College says the student acted alone and has been temporarily suspended | 08 April 2021 A Black student was responsible for racist graffiti at an Albion College dorm, according to campus police. Pictures of racist and anti-semitic graffiti surfaced on the City Watch NEWS Group Facebook page last week. The photos included messages like "white power," "Die N----s," and "KKK." MLive.com reported on Thursday that Albion Chief of Public Safety Scott Kipp said the suspect, a 21-year-old Black male, was brought in for questioning on April 6 and admitted to creating most of the graffiti. According to Kipp, video evidence corroborated the student's confession. In a statement Wednesday, the Michigan-based college said the student acted alone.