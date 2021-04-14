Racist messages sent to students of colour revealed to be hoax --Threatening and racist social media post targeting students of colour in a Minnesota school district were revealed to be a hoax | 14 April 2021 Threatening and racist social media posts targeting students of colour in a Minnesota school district were revealed to be a hoax, KSTP reports. Superintendent of White Beak Lake Area Schools Wayne Kazmierczak said that a student confessed to sending messages on a fake Instagram account they created... Messages from the student led to White Bear Lake High School South Campus students walking out in protest.