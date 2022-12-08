Radiation threat assessed around nuclear site 'attacked by Ukraine' | 12 Aug 2022 | The Russian-controlled Zaporozhye nuclear power plant did not sustain any critical damage as a result of shelling by Ukrainian forces this week, according to Vladimir Rogov, a member of the region's military-civil administration. In terms of nuclear safety, everything is in order in the vicinity of the plant and background radiation levels are normal, Rogov said on Friday in an interview with Rossiya-24 news channel. "The operation of the reactors was not disrupted as a result of the shelling," he explained. However, the official noted that the attack had destroyed part of a building belonging to the region's emergency services and one of the shells landed just ten meters away from a radioactive waste storage site. Rogov claimed that the specific division of the Ukrainian Armed Forces responsible for the attack had been identified, and suggested that it had used Western-supplied ammunition.