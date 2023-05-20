'Radioactive cloud' threatening western Europe - Russian security chief --The hazard was produced by depleted uranium munitions destroyed in Ukraine, Nikolay Patrushev has claimed | 19 May 2023 | The destruction of depleted uranium shells in Ukraine has produced a radioactive cloud which has been blown toward Western Europe, the secretary of the Russian Security Council, Nikolay Patrushev, has claimed. The UK has supplied this type of munition to Ukraine to be fired from British-made Challenger tanks. The senior official revealed the purported threat during a government meeting on Friday, in which he accused the US of manipulating its allies to provide "help" to other nations that results in harm being done to the recipients. "They 'helped' Ukraine this way too, applied pressure to its satellites to supply depleted uranium munitions. Their destruction resulted in a radioactive cloud moving towards Western Europe. They have detected an increase in radiation in Poland," Patrushev stated.