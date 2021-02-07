Radioactive hybrid terror pigs have made themselves a home in Fukushima's exclusion zone --Human resettlement after 2011's nuclear disaster facing opposition from indestructible, betusked interlopers | 1 July 2021 | Scientists have uncovered a new threat to humanity emerging in the area surrounding the former Fukushima nuclear power plant: indestructible radioactive hybrid terror pigs. The details emerged from studies of how radiation from the partial triple nuclear meltdown at the plant in 2011 had affected local wildlife, which has in many cases "rewilded" urban areas vacated years ago by populations forced to move out by the threat of radiation following the disaster. The scientists were not prepared for the true prospect that awaited them, as related in a report in the Proceedings of the Royal Society Bjournal. Surveys of the local boar population found they are contaminated by up to 300 times the safe human dosage of the lethal isotope caesium-137. In other words, they are highly radioactive and seemingly virtually indestructible.