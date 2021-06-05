Radioactive material stolen from Durham, state officials say | 06 May 2021 | North Carolina officials are alerting residents to be on the lookout for potentially hazardous radioactive material stolen out of a Durham construction site on Thursday. According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS), the gauge, which uses radioactive materials to test conditions of materials during construction, went missing on May 6. The gauge was being held in a "Type A" transportation container, clearly marked as containing radioactive material, when it went missing. State officials said to be on the lookout for a container is described as having a yellow plastic case with the following labels: Radiation tri-foil (Radioactive - 7); USA DOT 7A; Type A Radioactive Material; Cargo Aircraft Only.