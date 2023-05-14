Radioactive Panic: Russians Missiles Hit Ukrainian Ammunition Depot in Khmelnytsky Causing Massive Explosion - Cache of British Depleted Uranium Tank Shells Destroyed - Gamma Radiation Spikes in the Region's Atmosphere | 14 May 2023 | The West's proxy war against Russia in the Ukraine has led to progressively more deadly weapons systems and ammunition to be delivered to Zelensky's Nazi regime. Possibly, the most controversial of these deliveries are the deadly radioactive shells for Challenger 2 tanks that the British government has given Ukraine. Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., commented on Instagram: "In another reckless escalation, Britain has confirmed delivery of depleted uranium munitions to Ukraine. DU munitions should be banned. They partially vaporize on impact, poisoning the environment with uranium dust that causes cancer and horrific birth defects." On Saturday, during a massive air and missile raid on Ukraine, Russian forces hit a ammunition depot in Khmelnytsky, in the western part of the country, causing gigantic explosions in the site.