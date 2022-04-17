Raleigh church gives away $25 in gas to 500 people on Holy Saturday | 16 April 2022 | On the morning before Easter Sunday, hundreds of people in Raleigh received practical gifts: $25 worth of free gas, courtesy of the Baptist Grove Church. "We're blessing our community with gas. Why? Because people are hard pressed at the pump, we know that gas prices are astronomical right now," Pastor Bankole Akinbinu said. Gas prices have forced some people to curtail spur of the moment trips or scenic weekend drives. Rosinski said without the gasoline she got for free on Saturday, he would be sitting at home, staring at the walls. Pastor Akinbinu considers the distribution of free gas part of his ministry.