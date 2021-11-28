Rand Paul blasts Fauci: 'Astounding and alarming' to declare 'I represent science' --Sens. Ted Cruz and Rand Paul have grilled Fauci over gain of function research | 28 Nov 2021 | Dr. Anthony Fauci escalated his spat with some lawmakers over the nation's COVID-19 response by claiming they oppose "science." [LOL!] Fauci has served as the face of the government's pandemic response, putting him at odds with lawmakers who remain critical of that response. Sen. Rand Paul, R-Kt., has frequently sparred with Fauci over various statements and policies the president's chief medical adviser has made or endorsed. Most recently, Rand blasted Fauci for "obfuscating the truth" about the National Institute of Health funding gain-of-function research after the organization admitted in a letter to House Oversight Committee ranking member James Comer, R-Ky., that a "limited experiment" was indeed conducted.