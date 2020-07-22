Rand Paul calls for Cuomo to be impeached over coronavirus response | 22 July 2020 | Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) called Wednesday for the impeachment of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) over his handling of the state's coronavirus outbreak. "The people we are lauding are actually making catastrophic decisions," he said. "I think Gov. Cuomo should be impeached...for the disastrous decision he made to send patients with coronavirus back to nursing homes. ...Virtually half his people who died were in nursing homes," Paul said on Fox News's "Rundown" morning podcast. According to data from the New York Times, the state of New York reported nearly 6,500 fatalities due to COVID-19 stemming from residents of long-term care facilities.