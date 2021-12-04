Rand Paul calls Fauci a 'petty tyrant' | 12 April 2021 | Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) escalated his feud with the federal government's leading infectious diseases expert on Monday, calling Anthony Fauci a "petty tyrant" for suggesting Americans vaccinated against the coronavirus should not eat or drink indoors. "Fauci continues to ignore 100 years of vaccine science," Paul wrote in a tweet Monday morning. "His only real theme is 'do what I say' even when it makes no sense." Americans who have recovered from or been vaccinated against the coronavirus should "go about your life," Paul said. "Eat, drink, work, open the schools. Enough with the petty tyrants!" [Exactly!]