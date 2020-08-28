Rand Paul calls for FBI arrests, investigation into 'mob' he believes 'would have killed us,' if not for police | 28 Aug 2020 | Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., told "Fox & Friends" he believes he would have been killed if not for the police when he and his wife were surrounded and attacked by a "mob" yelling threats and pushing police upon exiting the White House after President Trump's acceptance speech at the Republican National Convention (RNC) Thursday night. "It was horrific," the Republican senator -- who had part of his lung removed due to a complication from the 2017 assault by his neighbor -- told host Steve Doocy of the "unhinged" mob that continued to get bigger and bigger... Paul said he's authored 22 criminal justice reforms with President Trump and former President Barack Obama, but the demonstrators were still yelling: "We're not going to let you go alive unless you'll say you're for criminal justice reform." ...The Pauls were unharmed, but the senator is still calling on the FBI to make arrests and conduct an investigation into the "interstate criminal traffic being paid for across state lines" because people have already been killed in other cities.