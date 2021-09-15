Rand Paul: Gen. Milley should be removed, court-martialed if secret calls to China are confirmed --Gen. Mark Milley made calls to China out of concern Trump would order attack, new book claims | 15 Sept 2021 | Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., said Wednesday that General Mark Milley needs to be interviewed and face consequences if it is confirmed that he spoke with Chinese officials out of concern then-President Donald Trump would cause conflict with the communist nation. RAND PAUL: It should be investigated immediately, today, he should be questioned under oath, if not with a polygraph test, on whether it happened. If it happened, he should be immediately relieved of his duties and court-martialed. You have to find out if it’s true. This is innuendo and rumor and propaganda perhaps. But, if it is true he absolutely immediately needs to be removed.