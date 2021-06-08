Rand Paul: A 'no-fly list' for the unvaccinated is 'obscene' and 'authoritarian' | 5 Aug 2021 | Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) on Thursday responded to a former Obama administration official [former Assistant Secretary for Homeland Security Juliette Kayyem] who is calling for a federal "no-fly list" for Americans who have not had a COVID-19 vaccine, calling the idea "obscene." "If we now disagree in our personal medical decision with the left they're going to declare that we're a terrorist and that we can't fly," Paul said on Fox News' "Fox & Friends" Thursday morning. "Even the CDC says you're not supposed to get vaccinated if you've been infected within three months. So what are you going to do? Tell people they can't fly for three months even according to the CDC?" he asked.