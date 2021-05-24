Rand Paul receives death threat package with white powder and violent, profane message --The outside of the envelope was a picture of a bruised and bandaged Paul with a gun to his head | 24 May 2021 | The FBI is investigating a suspicious package, filled with white powder and bearing an image threatening violence, that arrived at Republican Sen. Rand Paul's home in Kentucky Monday. On the outside of the envelope was a picture of a bruised and bandaged Paul with a gun to his head and a threat printed beneath it: "I'll finish what your neighbor started you motherf------" A copy of the image was obtained by Fox News.