Rand Paul says he will ask DOJ for criminal referral over Fauci testimony --Sen. Rand Paul accuses Dr. Fauci of 'lying about whether or not he funded gain of function research' | 21 July 2021 | Sen. Rand Paul said he will send a letter to the Department of Justice asking for a criminal investigation of Dr. Anthony Fauci. "I will be sending a letter to Department of Justice asking for a criminal referral because he has lied to Congress. We have scientists that were lined up by the dozens to say that the research he was funding was gain-of-function," the Kentucky Republican told Sean Hannity of Fauci on Tuesday evening’s "Hannity" program. "He's doing this because he has a self interest to cover his tracks and to cover his connection to Wuhan lab," Paul continued.