Rand Paul vows to remove 'dictator in chief' Fauci from NIAID | 14 March 2022 | Sen.​ Rand ​​Paul ​said he will introduce ​an ​amendment to ​remove ​Dr. Anthony Fauci as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases​ -- saying no one should be "dictator in chief." Paul (R-Ky.), who often feuded with Fauci at Senate hearings over the administration's response to the coronavirus pandemic, said ​American "​lives were held captive by petty tyrants and power-hungry bureaucrats​" over the past two years. "​​We've learned a lot over the past two years, but one lesson in particular is that no one person should be deemed 'dictator in chief.'​ No one person should have unilateral authority to make decisions for millions of Americans​," Paul, an ophthalmologist, wrote in an op-ed on Fox News Monday​... Paul questioned Fauci's authority to "dictate science" when he wasn't "following the science."