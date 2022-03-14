Rand Paul vows to remove 'dictator in chief' Fauci from NIAID | 14 March 2022 | Sen. Rand Paul said he will introduce an amendment to remove Dr. Anthony Fauci as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases -- saying no one should be "dictator in chief." Paul (R-Ky.), who often feuded with Fauci at Senate hearings over the administration's response to the coronavirus pandemic, said American "lives were held captive by petty tyrants and power-hungry bureaucrats" over the past two years. "We've learned a lot over the past two years, but one lesson in particular is that no one person should be deemed 'dictator in chief.' No one person should have unilateral authority to make decisions for millions of Americans," Paul, an ophthalmologist, wrote in an op-ed on Fox News Monday... Paul questioned Fauci's authority to "dictate science" when he wasn't "following the science."