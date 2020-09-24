Rank-and-file union members snub Biden for Trump --In some unions, especially the building trades, support for the president remains solid despite the efforts of labor leaders to convince members otherwise. --Union leaders said Biden's past support for the North American Free Trade Agreement and the Trans-Pacific Partnership hurt him. | 22 Sept 2020 | Joe Biden has pitched himself to voters as a "union man," a son of Scranton, Pa., who respects the dignity of work and will defend organized labor if he wins the White House. To rank-and-file members in some unions, especially the building trades, it doesn't matter. They're still firmly in Donald Trump's camp. Labor leaders have worked for months to sell their members on Biden, hoping to avoid a repeat of 2016 when Donald Trump outperformed among union members and won the White House. But despite a bevy of national union endorsements for Biden and years of what leaders call attacks on organized labor from the Trump administration, local officials in critical battleground states said support for Trump remains solid.