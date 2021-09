Rare baby rhino born at Florida's Lion Country Safari on World Rhino Day | 29 Sept 2021 | (West Palm Beach, FL) The rhino herd just got bigger at Lion Country Safari. A rare Southern White rhino was born on Sept. 22 - which just happens to be World Rhino Day! The baby, named Aziza (meaning precious), is the second offspring born to 8-year-old mom Anna. Aziza is a significant new part of the White Rhinoceros Species Survival Plan, a national collaboration to save the species from extinction.