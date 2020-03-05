In rare rebuke, Chief Justice Roberts slams Schumer for 'threatening' comments --"You have released the whirlwind, and you will pay the price," the senator from New York said of Trump appointees to the bench. | 04 March 2020 | Chief Justice John Roberts publicly chastised Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer on Wednesday over comments Schumer made outside the Supreme Court as the justices were hearing a case on abortion rights. Schumer, D-N.Y., suggested that President Donald Trump's court appointees, Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh, "won't know what hit" them if they vote to uphold abortion restrictions. He spoke during a rally on the sidewalk in front of the court building. "I want to tell you, Gorsuch, I want to tell you, Kavanaugh, you have released the whirlwind, and you will pay the price," Schumer said. In a highly unusual written statement issued late Wednesday, Roberts said, "Statements of this sort from the highest levels of government are not only inappropriate, they are dangerous."