Rasmussen Reports: 51% Believe Cheating Likely Affected Outcome of 2020 Presidential Election --62% Don't Think Voter ID Laws Discriminate | 13 April 2021 | Most voters say it's more important to prevent cheating in elections than to make it easier to vote and, by more than a two-to-one margin, they reject claims that voter ID laws are discriminatory. The latest Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey finds that just 29% of Likely U.S. Voters say laws requiring photo identification at the polls discriminate against some voters. Sixty-two percent (62%) say voter ID laws don't discriminate. (See survey question wording.) A majority (51%) of voters believe it is likely that cheating affected the outcome of the 2020 presidential election, including 35% who say it's Very Likely cheating affected the election.