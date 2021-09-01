Rasmussen: Trump's Approval Rating Rises After DC Protests | 08 Jan 2021 | The Rasmussen poll, one of the most accurate polls of the 2020 election, finds President Trump's approval is actually rising after Wednesday's protests. As Democrats move to impeachment and some establishment Republicans call for the 25th Amendment to remove Trump, the poll finds 48% approve of the President's job performance. A source close to the polling firm tells Newsmax that the rolling survey saw Trump's approval soar to 51% on Thursday night. Trump's approval has been up overall, jumping from 45% just before Christmas.