Read 34-count Trump indictment here --Trump pleaded not guilty in Manhattan court on Tuesday. | 4 April 2023 | The indictment against former President Donald Trump was unsealed Tuesday with 34 criminal charges related to falsifying business records. You can read the indictment in full here. Trump pleaded not guilty in Manhattan court on Tuesday to all counts stemming from his alleged role in hush money payments to adult film actress Stormy Daniels and former Playboy playmate Karen McDougal ahead of the 2016 election.