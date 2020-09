Read: Full text of the Abraham Accords and agreements between Israel and the United Arab Emirates/Bahrain | 15 Sept 2020 | Updated 6:20 PM ET, Tue September 15, 2020 --President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday joined the foreign ministers of the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain at the White House to mark historic normalization agreements between Israel and the two Arab countries. Read the Abraham accords and normalization agreements here.