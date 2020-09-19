Read: Supreme Court justices mourn death of Ginsburg, 'an American hero' | 19 Sept 2020 | The Supreme Court’s eight justices on Saturday issued statements recalling the grace, fortitude and wit of their late colleague Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who was described as a trailblazer for gender equality and "an American hero." The written remembrances, distributed by a Supreme Court spokesperson, were some of the first public comments by the bench since a court spokesperson confirmed Ginsburg's death Friday night from pancreatic cancer. Justice Stephen Breyer, who along with Ginsburg comprised half of the court's erstwhile liberal bloc, said he learned of Ginsburg's passing while reciting a prayer called the Mourner's Kaddish during a celebration of the Jewish New Year, and his reflection took the form of a poetic stanza:

"a great Justice;

a woman of valour;

a rock of righteousness;

and my good, good friend.

The world is a better place for her having lived in it.

And so is her family;

her friends;

the legal community;

and the nation."