The Real Deal JFK Special, 18 November 2021 - Dedicated to Oliver Stone By Jim Fetzer, Ph.D. | 18 Nov 2021 | (Opinion) Dedicated to Oliver Stone, whose new film will be released on 22 November 2021. His "JFK" was a masterpiece with three flaws: he did not know that Oswald was in the doorway of the Book Depository at the time the JFK motorcade passed by or that the Zapruder film had been massively edited, no doubt because he was relying upon advice from Robert Groden, who has played the JFK community (virtually) from the beginning. And he posited three (3) hit teams, when there turns out to have been eight (8) assassins.