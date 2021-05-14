Real Time with Bill Maher halts filming after fully vaccinated presenter tests positive for Covid-19 --Political satirist has been fully vaccinated against coronavirus | 14 May 2021 | Bill Maher's HBO talk show was forced to stop filming after the fully vaccinated presenter tested positive for coronavirus. Real Time with Bill Maher had been due to shoot its latest episode on Friday (14 May), with guests Neil deGrasse Tyson and podcast host Dan Carlin. However, in a statement shared with Variety, HBO confirmed that filming would not be going ahead after the political satirist received a positive Covid-19 test result.