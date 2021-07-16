'Really upsetting': Drayton, Ont., server shortchanged on tip because of vaccination status | 13 July 2021 | A Drayton-area server says she was shortchanged on a tip from a customer after telling them she hadn't yet received a COVID-19 vaccine. "I said, 'Once you're at your table, you can remove your masks,' and that's when he asked me if I was vaccinated, and it kind of threw me off a little bit," said server Brooke Rew. She said there were no issues with the table through the service, but the customer left behind a note on the receipt, taking issue with Rew's answer about her vaccination status. "He gave me something like four or five per cent and said he'd give me the rest when I was vaccinated," Rew explained.