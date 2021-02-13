'Recall Newsom' organizers hit significant milestone for getting on the ballot | 13 Feb 2021 | Organizers of an effort to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom from office say they have hit a major milestone in their efforts to get the measure on the ballot. RecallGavin2020 leaders say they have collected 1.5 million signatures, hitting the minimum number needed to get on the ballot. They plan to continue circulating petitions through the March 17 deadline as there are always a number of signatures that get disqualified upon review by elections officials.