Record 4.3 million Americans quit their jobs in August | 13 Oct 2021 | [Thanks to Biden's insane vaccine mandates,] Americans quit their jobs at a record clip in August, a new government report said Tuesday, with restaurant and hotel workers leading the mass exodus. A whopping 4.3 million people quit two months ago, the most on record dating back to December 2000 -- and 300,000 more than in July, according to the Labor Department report. The August quits are the equivalent of 3 percent of the US workforce. Hiring in August also plunged sharply -- down to 6.3 million from 6.8 million in July -- despite the number of available jobs remaining near record high levels.